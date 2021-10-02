Haryana CM Approves Procurement Of Paddy From Oct 3 After Facing Severe Backlash For Delay

As protesting farmers made insistent demands on the procurement of paddy crops, the Haryana Chief Minister on Saturday approved early initiation of the paddy crop procurement from state farmers, starting on Sunday, October 3. Addressing the press, CM Manohar Lal Khattar informed that the BJP government in Haryana has decided to start the procurement of the paddy crop from October 3, Sunday.

Paddy crop procurement to begin from Oct 3 after backlash

The decision came after Chief Minister Khattar’s meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey at the Krishi Bhawan to discuss the purchase of paddy. While addressing the media on the same, he apprised that the delay in procurement of paddy was because of the delay in monsoon across the country.

"Due to delay in monsoon, Central Govt had postponed the start of procurement of paddy & millet to Oct 11 from Oct 1 this year. There are demands for an early start. The procurement will start tomorrow," he added.

Due to delay in monsoon, Central Govt had postponed start of procurement of paddy & millet to Oct 11 from Oct 1 this year... There are demands for an early start. The procurement will start tomorrow: Haryana CM ML Khattar after meeting MoS Food & Consumer Affairs Ashwini Choubey pic.twitter.com/q3AKe3fr7L — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Minister of State, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey asserted Haryana CM’s decision and said that the procurement of the Kharif crops will start on Sunday in both Punjab and Haryana.

The procurement (of Kharif crops) will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab: Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in Delhi pic.twitter.com/8rS3t765lF — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The developments on Saturday came after paddy producers from throughout the state threatened to escalate their protest if the administrators failed to begin acquiring the crop 'within 24 hours'.

Farmers protest outside the residence of CM Khattar against delay in Paddy procurement

After facing a huge backlash from farmers on contentious farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had found himself in another set of controversy after a large crowd of paddy farmers protested outside his residence on Saturday morning, expressing their dissatisfaction with the delay in paddy crop procurement by the government.

The protestors damaged the police barricades as the police retaliated by using water cannons against them. The paddy procurement was supposed to start from October 1 in the states of Punjab and Haryana, however, due to heavy rains, the Central Government had to postpone it until October 11. The decision was announced by the Food Ministry on Thursday.

Haryana: Farmers stage demonstration near the residence of BJP MP Sunita Duggal in Sirsa over delay in paddy procurement in the state. pic.twitter.com/wSswfahmzn — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Protestors took to the streets and marked their agitation in Sirsa, near the residence of BJP MP Sunita Duggal and also gathered outside the residence of BJP MLA Aseem Goel.

Haryana | Protestors gather outside the residence of BJP MLA Aseem Goel after paddy procurement from Haryana delayed till October 10 pic.twitter.com/cjgIChy2ib — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department to make sure that the process of paddy procurement is smooth and hassle-free for the current Kharif Marketing Season starting from October 1.



Image: ANI