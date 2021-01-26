Haryana CM Asserts 'Farm Leaders Unable To Control Stir', Urges Protesters To Return Home

Hours after violence broke out in Delhi, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet colleagues on Tuesday appealed to the protesting farmers to return home. While conceding that disagreements can be addressed through talks in a democracy, Khattar stressed that unfurling any other flag other than the tricolour from the iconic Red Fort cannot be tolerated. Describing as an insult to the freedom fighters and martyrs, he observed that unrest cannot be spread in the garb of freedom.

According to him, the violence in the tractor rally had shown that the farm leaders were unable to control the movement against the farm laws. Moreover, the Haryana CM opined the movement had been hijacked by miscreants who do not care about the welfare of farmers. Maintaining that it was necessary to foil the evil intentions of these elements, Khattar called upon the protesting farmers to introspect on the future of this movement.

Read: Fadnavis Slams MVA's Support For Rally Against Farm Laws; Cites 2006 Contract Farming Law

Violence during farmers' rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While at least 83 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police have register 4 FIRs against the protesters.

Read: Punjab CM Hits Out At 'ignorant' AAP Over Allegations Of Collusion With BJP On Farm Laws