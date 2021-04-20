Haryana CM Assures Enough Medical Infrastructure Amid COVID-19 Surge, Rules Out Lockdown

Amid the pandemic mounting crisis in an unprecedented manner, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar took to the media to speak on State's COVID-19 situation. He highlighted measures executed by his government and State health authorities in order to contain the ongoing COVID1-19 crisis across the State. The CM spoke of several steps taken at local ground authorities level to keep people safe against the virus.

He said that at a district level, a 'COVID Monetary Committee' has been formulated. This committee is chaired by the State Home Minister, Anil Vij. Haryana CM assured these State health officials are keeping a tab on updates and figures in a regular day to day basis. He further ascertained to 'shramik' (pertaining to labour sector) brothers that unlike last year owing to strictest nationwide lockdown , this year no economic activity will be temporarily suspended or shut. He further reasoned why complete shut down of economic activities compel adverse impacts on labour/ service sector of economy. As they require montly inflow of income (salary) to earn their livelihood. He stressed on how economic progress cannot be brought to halt, at present.

He mentioned despite constant suggestions for lockdown, Khattar led government has decided to keep this idea of complete lockdown at bay. He acknowledged rapid spike in COVID-19 cases and consequential challenges brought about, however, he assured in his press release -'Haryana Ki Baat', that there is no dearth of hospital beds, oxygen, ventilators, masks, PPE kits and sanitizers in the State. Additionally, he clarified that the State has managed to procure sufficient aforesaid preventive amenities and only availability of oxygen and cylinders is a hassle amid hike in COVID-19 cases and demand of the same.

Haryana CM said that oxygen production within the State has been sufficing so far however, this needed a boost so as to meet demand amid record-breaking COVID-19 cases. According to him, certain arrangements have been planned keeping in mind the times of emergency. He mentioned that most of liquid-oxygen quota in Haryana is procured from Indian Oil Corporation, Panipat. Detailing further, he said that 'four times' quantity of gaseous form of this oxygen is produced in the State itself as transportation of such form is not easy.

He said that in view of adversities owing to COVID-19, a request to DRDO has been sent in relation to compounding a hospital at Panipat with provision of more than 1500 beds for virus stricken patients. He said that this set up could be utilised on grey days in near future.

'Mild & Moderate COVID-19 Patients to Home Isolate': Haryana CM

Khattar indicated that people who are mildly or moderately infected by COVID-19 have been advised to home- isolate themselves. This frees hospitals and health authorities off unnecessary burden amid ongoing issues in relation to same. In order to keep a check on this about 526 District Covid Centres including over 4,500 COVID-19 beds have been erected. He added about hospitals functioning exclusively for COVID-19 services, this calculates over 21,000 beds in the State. He notified that several hospitals have shut their operation theatre department in order to provide more space for COVID-19 wards. COVID-19 testing for over 40,000 samples per day can be carried out in the State. These have been priced at Rs. 500 at private hospitals and additional Rs. 100 for home collection of samples. He enumerated on State's 'Mega Vaccine Drive' commencing on April 20 across 1,800 vaccine centres across Haryana.

Lastly, he assured there is no dearth in medical infrastructure of the State and the government is determined to protect its people against the contagion of virus.