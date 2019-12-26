Haryana: CM Bhupinder Hooda Says Ideological Differences Among JJP Leaders

A day after Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) vice president Ram Kumar Gautam resigned from his post, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the party leaders are not bound by any ideology. Gautam resigned from his post on Wednesday over his displeasure with the party's functioning. Gautam had reiterated that he was hurt with the fact that both BJP and JJP sealed an alliance in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall, which he learned later.

Speaking to a news agency, Hooda asserted that the party has different ideologies and said that JJP leaders won the election in Haryana on the basis of their personal image and work.

"The way they (JJP leaders) established their party and alliance shows that there are differences among them. Their leaders do not share a common ideology. They came together due to opportunism. He said that JJP leaders won the election in Haryana on the basis of their personal image and work. "There was no ideology behind their victory," he said.

READ: BJP govt trying to bring NRC in garb of NPR: Cong

Hooda slams BJP-JJP government

The Congress leader also slammed the BJP-JJP government for not releasing their common minimum programme. "It has been three months and they are yet to release their common minimum programme," he said. A common minimum programme is a document outlining the minimum objectives of a coalition government to ensure smooth functioning of the government.

READ: Setback to JJP, MLA Ram Kumar Gautam resigns as party VP

Ram Kumar Gautam on his resignation

Talking to the media, Ram Kumar Gautam said, “I have resigned from the post of party vice president.” “I will leave the party the day I cease to become an MLA,” he said when asked about the resigning from the party.

Referring to the BJP-JJP alliance, Gautam said, “I am not hurt that I was not made minister but hurt that I got to know later that the alliance was sealed in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall.”

Gautam had defeated Captain Abhimanyu, a minister in the previous BJP government, from Narnod Assembly constituency.

READ: CAA Row: 'Congress follows Gandhi’s non-violence path', says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

READ: BJP shows proof of 'Detention centres from 2011', counters Rahul Gandhi's claims on Assam

(With Inputs from ANI)