Haryana CM Calls Farmers' Protest A 'political Agenda', Highlights Farmer Welfare Schemes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was thanked by the state unit of the Kisan Morcha officials for initiating the procurement of the paddy crop from the Haryana farmers beginning Sunday onwards. The Haryana CM was facilitated with a ‘Pagdi’ by the BJP Kisan Morcha officials at his residence.

A day after Haryana CM budged to the insistent demand of the farmers to initiate early procurement of Kharif crops, he addressed the press conference today and ensured his support to each and every farmer of the state. In a tweet, he wrote, “ Every farmer of Haryana is like a member of my family and for their legitimate demands and entitlements, our government is standing firmly for 24 hours.”

आज से धान की ख़रीद शुरू करवाने पर भाजपा किसान मोर्चा की हरियाणा इकाई के पदाधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर आकर पगड़ी पहनाकर धन्यवाद किया।



हरियाणा का हर किसान मेरे परिवार के सदस्य के समान है व उनकी वाजिब मांगों और हकों के लिए हमारी सरकार 24 घंटे डटकर खड़ी है। pic.twitter.com/zAR2aKMFih — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 3, 2021

Speaking to the press, Khattar claimed that his government has been consistently working towards the welfare of the farmers in the state. He asserted that both the Centre and state governments were working in tandem and had launched various schemes that a farmer could benefit from. More than 500 schemes have been launched, people of the state should avail benefits from them, he added.

CM Khattar further said that various welfare schemes for disabled people & widows were being misused and the true beneficiaries are devoid of the benefits. There are several other schemes like education loans etc. He further added that the aim of his government was to increase the annual income of those who earn less than a Lakh in a year. CM Khattar highlighted that he had raised the issue with the Prime Minister, who had approved the allotment of Rs. 6,000 to each farmer every month.

Kisan Mitra Yojana to be launched soon: Haryana CM

Other than this, he spoke on the forthcoming initiative of the government, called ‘Kisan Mitra Yojana’ aimed at increasing the income of farmers, by making them aware of the various benefits of the government schemes and initiatives.



Meanwhile, he added, "Over 55 villages have been provided with electricity running 24x7, many other villages are also being reached. Subsidy on various crops have been given, the government has spent crores of rupees during irrigation and sowing of the crops. Several canals are being built by the government to provide running water to farmers in every corner of the state."

Ongoing farmers' protest is a 'political agenda', it should end now: CM Khattar

When asked about the protesting farmers, Khattar claimed that “the ongoing farmers' protest is a political agenda and not a serious agitation. The protesting farmers should end the agitation now and should try to sit down and talk with the government to resolve the issue. Government can remove the protestors in one go, but we want them to understand the laws and resolve the issue peacefully.”

Paddy Procurement begins from Oct 3

After facing huge backlash, the Haryana Chief Minister on Saturday approved early initiation of the paddy crop procurement from state farmers, starting on Sunday, October 3. While addressing the media on the same, he apprised that the delay in procurement of paddy was because of the delay in monsoon across the country. The developments on Saturday came after paddy producers from throughout the state threatened to escalate their protest if the administrators failed to begin acquiring the crop 'within 24 hours'.



Image: Twitter/ @MLKhattar