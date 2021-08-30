Haryana CM Condemns Karnal SDM's 'wrong Choice Of Words'; Says 'strictness Was Needed'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday reacted to the controversial remarks of Karnal SDM, who allegedly directed police personnel to 'break the heads' of farmers during Saturday's protest. Acknowledging that the officer's choice of words was wrong, CM Khattar assured that the administration will look into the matter. While condemning the SDM's alleged directions, Khattar said strictness was required to maintain law and order in the state.

"The officer's choice of words was wrong. Our administration will look into the matter. He shouldn't have spoken those words, but strictness was needed to maintain law and order," the Chief Minister told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Khattar had defended the police action on farmers in Karnal, saying that the protestors were obstructing official work, which is against democracy. Asserting that the move was necessary for maintaining law and order, the CM claimed that stones were pelted at police.

"Obstructing official work is against democracy. If they wanted to protest, they should have done it peacefully. If they jam highways and throw stones at police, then the police will also take steps to maintain law and order. We will look into it and take necessary action," ML Khattar said.

Karnal lathi-charge leaves 10 injured

At least 10 people suffered injuries after the Karnal Police lathi-charged a group of farmers for protesting and disrupting traffic movement on Saturday. The farmers had gathered near Bastara toll plaza to protest against Khattar's visit to Karnal and three farm laws. Police baton-charged them to stop them from moving towards the venue, leaving several farmers wounded.

In a video that went viral after the incident, IAS officer Ayush Sinha was seen instructing the police personnel to 'break heads' of protesting farmers if they breach barricades. The use of force by the police invited severe criticism from various political parties.

Condemning the SDM's remarks, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala promised action against the officer.

Issuing a clarification to reporters on Saturday, the SDM claimed that the direction was issued after protestors began stone-pelting at the cops. Sinha added that "steps were taken as per Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)."

