Haryana CM Declares Financial Aid Of Rs 2 Lakh To The Needy Who Lost Kin Due To COVID

In a significant development, Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday declared that the Haryana Government had put together a scheme to grant financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to poor families with annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh, who have lost their kin due to COVID pandemic.

CM Khattar announces COVID relief scheme

CM Khattar on the first day of the Monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha made the announcement while replying to a question during the question hour.

The CM stated that adequate arrangements were made by the State Government for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply during the COVID Pandemic. CM Khattar also informed the Vidhan Sabha that initially, the state has got a quota of 150 MT oxygen from the Centre, which later was increased to 285 MT, although the Haryana had demanded 350 MT oxygen from the Centre.

'No discrimination of any kind was done in the supply of oxygen'

"To ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, adequate arrangements were made through all transport modes including roads, air and trains. No discrimination of any kind was done in the supply of oxygen. During the second wave, the daily oxygen supply and requirement were calculated thoroughly," Chief Minister Khattar informed.

"Not only this but concentrators were also brought so as to ensure adequate supply of oxygen. Many social organizations also contributed to the move, the CM added.

CM Khattar stated that chances of the outbreak of a probable third wave are still expected even as the state recorded cases in hundreds. "Even today many people are struggling with Post-COVID complications. Pandemic is not in anyone's control. We have done our duty in times of crisis," Khattar said adding that the opposition has an old habit of criticising everything.

