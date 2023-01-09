Haryana CM Defends Minister Sandeep Singh Again; 'FIR Doesn't Make An Accused Guilty'

Even after he was divested from his portfolio, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar once again made an attempt to defend Sandeep Singh, on Monday. Addressing the media, Khattar said that 'just because allegations of sexual assault are put in and an FIR has been filed, Singh, an accused, does not become guilty'.

"Only investigation can prove it. The probe is underway, both the complainant, a lady, and Sandeep Singh were interrogated," said Haryana Chief Minister, adding that while the Minister has given up the sports department portfolio, he still holds the department of printing and stationery. However, Khattar assured that it will 'not affect the probe'.

Case against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh

A first-time MLA, Singh has been booked under IPC Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The FIR against the 36-year-old, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain, was registered on December 31, 2021, at Police Station Sector 26, Chandigarh on the complaint of a woman coach of Haryana. The coach, in the complaint, alleged that Minister had first seen her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram. She also alleged that Singh had brought up the pending certificate of national games and insisted that they met in the regard.

She, according to her complaint, agreed to meet the MLA at his residence-cum-camp office with some other documents she had. Claiming that she was molested by him during the meeting, she said, "He … took me to a side cabin of his residence... placed my documents on the side table and placed his hand on my foot. He said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me... He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy."

The Minister, however, has dismissed the accusations as baseless and has called for an independent probe. He said this is 'an attempt to malign his image'.