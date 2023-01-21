Haryana CM Defends Ram Rahim’s 40-day Parole; ‘State Govt Does Not Interfere In Process'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday defended the parole of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, stating that the state government will not interfere in the matter. The Chief Minister’s comments came after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a rape and murder convict, walked out from Haryana's Rohtak jail on Saturday on 40-day parole.

“Was not aware that Ram Rahim got parole but if he has, then all the process must have been followed. The state government does not take interfere in the parole process. The decision regarding the parole is taken by the authorities after noticing the behaviour of the prisoner,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

It is important to note that the Dera chief’s parole came just three months after he was granted a similar parole. Earlier while he was out on parole in October and November, he held several online ‘Satsangs’ which later erupted into a massive controversy as it was attended by Karnal Mayor. It has been learnt that the self-styled godman is likely to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25.

‘State govt doesn’t give parole’: Haryana Jail Minister

After controversy erupted over the rapist Ram Rahim’s parole, Republic TV spoke to Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in order to understand the state government’s role in granting parole to the chief of Sacha Sauda. Speaking to Republic, Chautala said that the state government doesn’t give parole but only implements the decision of the competent authority.

“We didn't give parole to anyone, our work is of the Jail Ministry. We are given a written order, whenever a conviction ruling is passed by the district or session court. Thereafter the convicted person has the right to move parole or a furlough application through us. We send it to the competent authority.” Ranjit Singh Chautala said.

Rape convict Ram Rahim out on parole

The rape convict Ram Rahim earlier walked out of Rohtak jail after he was granted 40-day parole. This wasn’t the only time when the 55-year-old Sirsa Dera chief walked out of the jail. In fact, prior to his October parole, the sect chief had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in the month of June last year.

Ram Rahim's parole application to visit his unwell mother was approved in May 2021, which lead to his release for 12 hours under police protection.