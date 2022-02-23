Haryana CM Defends Z+ Security To Ram Rahim; 'Right Of Every Prisoner Under Threat'

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been given Z-plus security cover during his 21-day release on furlough from a Haryana jail where he has been serving a life sentence. Singh was provided the high-category security cover after his release on February 7 due to a report suggesting a threat to his life from Pro-Khalistan activists.

Speaking on why the rape and murder convict was provided security while on parole, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is the state's responsibility to provide security to a prisoner whose life is in danger.

"Furlough is the right of every prisoner and security is the responsibility of the state. There are inputs regarding the threat to Ram Rahim, therefore security is being provided. Till the time threat prevails we will provide him the security. So far the threat is not over on Ram Rahim," Khattar told Republic.

Many leaders linked Ram Rahim's release to elections, given that his followers have considerable sway in Punjab’s Malwa region. However, Haryana CM rejected any link between the two events. Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh also claimed that the state government had nothing to do with granting parole to Ram Rahim. He noted that it is the legal right of any prison inmate to get parole after three years of conviction.

Security arrangements for Ram Rahim

Haryana Additional Director General of Police had written a letter to the Police Commissioner, seeking additional security for Ram Rahim amid "serious threats" from pro-Khalistan activists.

"Various alternatives for fortification of the place of residence and beefing up security by means of standing guards, mobile units, antisabotage check teams and more may be considered and the best course of action be taken", ADGP said.

It was also suggested that a committee comprising Joint CP, Gurugram, DCP/East, Gurugram, and SP/Security may review the security arrangements of Rahim on a weekly basis while he is on furlough.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's case

The Dera Sacha Sauda sect head was sentenced to jail for 20 years for raping two of his disciples in 2017. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, over two years ago. On October 18, 2021, a special CBI court in Panchkula also sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment in connection to the murder of 19-year-old sect manager Ranjit Singh.