Haryana CM Gifts Bhagavad Gita To Neeraj Chopra, Wishes Him Best For Upcoming Competitions

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist and star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and gave best wishes for his upcoming international competitions.

Presenting him with a copy of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Khattar wished Neeraj Chopra to bring glory to the country and the state. The meeting took place at Haryana Chief Minister's official residence 'Sant Kabir Kutir'.

In a tweet in Hindi, CM Khattar said, "Indian Star Athlete, Olympic Gold Medalist, Mitti Ke Lal Neeraj Chopra of Haryana met today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's residence). Gifted him a copy of Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and blessed him to elevate the name of the country and the state in the upcoming international competitions."

Neeraj Chopra made history in September by becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.

In Tokyo Olympics, the 23-year-old threw 87.58 m in his second attempt to clinch a gold medal for India. Chopra was the first track and field athlete ever to win a gold media for India at the Olympics, the second to do so, after Abhinav Bindra's win in the men's 10-metre air rifle event at Beijing 2008.

Recently, Switzerland Tourism appointed Neeraj Chopra as the 'Friendship Ambassador'. In his new role, he will showcase and promote the sporty, adventurous and stunning outdoors of Switzerland to Indian travellers.