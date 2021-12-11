Haryana CM Khattar Decrees 'Namaz Only At Designated Places' As Gurugram Sees Tensions

Amid tensions between communities in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that 'the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated'. He also assured that the issue will be resolved soon as he has directed the police and administration to look into the matter. According to the Chief Minister, there is no problem in offering namaz or puja at the designated places.

#WATCH | I've told Police to resolve this issue... There is no problem in people offering namaz or puja at the designated places...But the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated...Issue to be resolved amicably: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (10.12) pic.twitter.com/7I2kmHG63i — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

What happened in Gurugram?

The Gurugram administration on Tuesday, 2 November, withdrew permission given to Muslims to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites due to the objections raised by local people, according to ANI. The locations include Bengali Basti in Sector 49, V Block of DLF Phase-3, Surat Nagar Phase-1, outskirts of Kherki Majra village, outskirts of Daulatalab village near Dwarka Expressway, near Ramgarh village in Sector 68, near DLF Square Tower and from Rampur village to Nakhrola Road.

The district administration had informed that people need to seek permission in order to offer namaz in any “public place or open place.” Furthermore, the administration stated that the Muslims can offer prayers at any Eidgah, Mosque or at a private designated place. Apart from this, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram constituted a committee to identify the places where the people can offer Namaz. In order to resolve the matter, the committee will further discuss the issue with communities.

Following this order, there were tensions at some of the sites from which permission was withdrawn, with fringe groups occupying one such site and holding their own meeting there. Meanwhile, the Gurudwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram had come forward and announced its decision to allow the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers in its premises. Sherdil Singh Sidhu, President, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Sadar Bazar announced the decision of providing a basement for Muslim men who want to offer Friday prayers, according to ANI.