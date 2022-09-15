Haryana CM Khattar Gives Rs 2,500 To Elderly Woman From Own Pocket, Asks Officials To Restore Her Pension

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday gave Rs 2,500 to an elderly woman from his own pocket even as he directed officials to immediately restore her widow pension, an official statement said.

Khattar made the gesture during a “Jan Samvad” programme in Rohtak and took cognisance of complaints regarding the stopping of old-age pension due to incorrect Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID) data verification.

The Chief Minister asked officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to immediately rectify the data and restore the pension of all such beneficiaries, the statement said.

He also gave Rs 2,500 to an elderly woman from his own pocket, said the official statement, adding that he directed officials to immediately restore her widow pension.

The Chief Minister informed that the pension of 160 people was stopped in Rohtak but later the pension of 70 beneficiaries was restored.

"Directions have been given to officers concerned in this regard and the pension of all such beneficiaries will be immediately restored along with ensuring the clearance of previous pending payments," Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said the Haryana government is committed to providing benefits and facilities of government schemes to people.

"Today, benefits of all government schemes are directly reaching eligible people through the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme," he said.

Image: Twitter/@DiprHaryana