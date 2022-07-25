Haryana CM Khattar Launches 'smart E-beat' System For Gurugram Police

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday launched an app-based system for police attendance and real time monitoring of patrolling by personnel in Gurugram.

The CM launched the 'Smart E-Beat' system at an event at the office of Commissioner of Police here and flagged off 119 motorcycle police riders connected with it.

Khattar said this app-based system has been introduced in Gurugram under the 'Smart Policing Initiative' (SPI) and it will help these policemen to mark their attendance, and in monitoring of their rides.

This also means the beat system has been digitised, he said.

Khattar said till now the policemen deployed at the beat used to mark their attendance manually and there was no system of their monitoring. But, this GIS-based system would enable a more effective monitoring and the location of riders can be easily tracked.

The ‘Smart E-Beat' system would cover the area of all the 33 police station located in the urban area of Gurugram. As many as 119 motorcycle riders will be deployed, he said.

Thus, 714 policemen will give duty on the rider in three shifts a day, he said.

The minister said the Gurugram Police has identified 2,056 sensitive locations in the city, which mainly include ATMs, petrol pumps, residences of senior citizens, schools, colleges, religious places, and crime affected areas for monitoring.

This system will be integrated with Emergency Response Support System in future so that apart from ERV, this rider can also reach for help on the call received on phone number-112 because many times motorcycles reach faster than four-wheeler vehicles.

Earlier, giving a presentation on the system, Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said it was first implemented as a pilot project in East Gurugram and Manesar areas. After removing the shortcomings, it was extended to South Gurugram and West Gurugram this month.

She said that under this new initiative, every rider has to download the e-beat app on his mobile phone. The riders mark their attendance by punching on this app after going to the beat area where they have been deployed.

She said that the responsibility of checking sensitive places is given to these riders. The Commissioner of Police also informed that the data of "bad characters" and stolen vehicles has also been entered in this app so that these riders can be helpful in finding the stolen vehicles.

She said the ‘Smart E-Beat' system will work as a secure, digital, smart and real time patrolling solution to the police. Senior police officers will also be able to monitor patrolling more effectively. This will increase sense of security among the residents and will bring transparency and accountability can also be fixed.

Ramachandran said this app works in offline mode and network is not required. This is a next generation patrolling application on which the dashboard will display how many locations or places the rider has checked, how many they have not visited.

