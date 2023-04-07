Haryana CM Khattar Letter To England’s LSE Over Karan Kataria Who Alleged Hinduphobia

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to England's London School of Economics (LSE) on a complaint by an Indian student Karan Kataria who alleged that he was barred from contesting the student union elections due to a "smear campaign" on his Indian and Hindu identity. "I have been informed that Karan Kataria, a postgraduate student in Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science is facing discrimination and harassment in the Institute," CM Khattar said in a letter to the president of LSE Eric Neumayer.

Speaking on the disqualification of Kataria from elections to the post of General Secretary of the LSE student's union, the Haryana CM said, "I have been informed that this disqualification was not substantiated with reasons and was instead due to discrimination on account of race and beliefs... I am concerned that this incident and its effects will affect his studies."

Raising concerns over the security of Karan Kataria at the LSE campus, the CM said, "Due to the recent events, he has been feeling unsafe within the Institute Campus. In such a situation, it is necessary that the administration steps in and takes care of his safety and well-being."

"I believe every student needs a safe, secure and intellectually challenging environment free from discrimination and it is the duty of the Institute to provide such an environment to him. May I request you to look into this matter and kindly ensure Kataria's safety and protect him from discrimination on account of his beliefs or race," the Haryana CM added.

My letter to London School of Economics regarding the safety and well-being of Mr. Karan Kataria and their response.

The London School's president Eric Neumayer responded to Khattar's letter, stating, "I want to state categorically that bullying, discrimination and harassment are completely unacceptable, and that LSE is committed to robustly and swiftly investigating and tackling any instances of such. We are aware of the reports that you raise in your letter, and we are investigating them."

Kataria (22), who is from Haryana, has alleged that he was disqualified from contesting the LSE Students’ Union (LSESU) elections over “baseless” allegations.

Taking to his Twitter, he said that when he started his postgraduate studies at LSE, he sincerely hoped to strive for and further fulfil his passion for student welfare. "But my dreams were shattered when a deliberately orchestrated smear campaign was launched against me solely because of my Indian and Hindu identity," he claimed.

I have faced personal, vicious, and targeted attacks due to the anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia. I demand that the @lsesu is transparent about its reasoning.



I will not be a SILENT victim of Hinduphobia.

@LSEnews @HCI_London @BobBlackman pic.twitter.com/65LKaFAI7J — Karan Kataria (@karanatLSE) April 2, 2023

"Keeping in mind my extensive engagement in student welfare-related positions at LSE, my peers motivated me to run for the post of General Secretary of the LSE Student Union (LSESU). Unfortunately, some individuals could not bear to see an Indian-Hindu leading the LSESU and resorted to vilifying my character and very identity in what was clearly in line with the alarming cancel culture which is uprooting our social communities," he said in a statement.