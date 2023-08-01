Haryana CM Khattar On Nuh Clashes: Yatra An Annual Affair, Conspiracy Behind Violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar convened a high-level meeting in the wake of “intense communal tension” in Nuh to discuss the law-and-order situation. Khattar calling the violence an “annual affair” said that there lies a "conspiracy behind this."

“In a well-planned and conspiratorial manner, the attack was carried out in Nuh to disrupt the social yatra and the police were also targeted, which points to a larger conspiracy,” said the Chief Minister of the communally sensitive state.

Situation in Nuh under control

Khattar further said the state and central governments are currently stationed there and that the situation has been brought under control.

“Several FIRs have been registered in the case, a total of 70 people have been detained so far, no rowdy will be spared. We will ensure that the situation remains normal in future also,” he added.

Home Minister Vij termes it a well-planned conspiracy

Reacting to the Nuh violence, the Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, “What happened in Nuh was a well-planned conspiracy. The state government officials have been ordered to investigate the entire matter and whosoever is guilty will not be spared.”

“The violence did not take place suddenly. It was masterminded by someone with the target to disturb peace of the country and the state. The anti-social elements had collected stones, bullets were fired...it did not happen suddenly…therefore, an inquiry has been set up in this matter and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," said Vij in a statement.

Curfew imposed in Nuh

A curfew has been imposed by the authorities on Tuesday, July 1 in Nuh district where two home guards were killed and several injured. This following violence that escalated over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

There are no reports of any fresh violence but the situation in Nuh continues to be tense.