Haryana CM Khattar Promises 'Agniveers' Will Be Given Priority For State Govt Jobs

Responding to the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme to motivate youth to join the defence forces, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar assured 'Agniveers' will be given priority for government jobs after they complete 4 years in service in the Armed Forces. Moreover, in addition to giving them a good salary package, he also promised additional perks - such as benefits, allowances, and insurance.

"On behalf of Haryana Govt, I assure everyone that the 75% of 'Agniveers' (who would be relieved after 4 years of service from armed forces) will be given priority in govt jobs if they want one. Similar schemes of giving them priority will also be made in other jobs too," and further added they will also be offered a good compensation.

"Agniveers would be given good remuneration. In the first year, they would be given Rs 4.76 lakhs, which would increase to Rs 6.96 lakhs. When they return after 4 years, they will be given around Rs 12 Lakhs. They will be given other benefits, allowances, and insurance," he said.

Cabinet clears Agnipath scheme for youngsters to join armed forces

In a major announcement, the government on June 14, introduced the Agnipath scheme with multiple objectives - to improve the profile of the armed forces by reducing the average age of soldiers; provide the forces with motivational youth who have the necessary technological knowledge and are keen to don the uniform.

This way, after serving the army for four years, the talent can be ploughed back into society. The youth to be enrolled into the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers' and the scheme has come into force with immediate effect.

The selected candidates will be imparted with a six-month training and will be hired for four years. The scheme is open to people between the ages of 17.5 and 21. The yearly package would start at Rs 4.76 lakh and can be upgraded to Rs 6.92 lakh by the conclusion of the service.

Under the permanent commission, only 25% of the 45,000-50,000 recruited annually, will be allowed to continue for another 15 years. 'Agniveers' will be paid a one-time Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 Lakh, which is exempt from tax.

