Haryana CM Khattar Says State Has No Plan For MLA Local Area Development Scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said his government has no plan to make a provision for an MLA Local Area Development Scheme on the lines of the MP Local Area Development Scheme.

Khattar was replying during a discussion on the provision of local area development (LAD) fund for MLAs on the first day of the three-day winter session of the state assembly here.

Several opposition legislators demanded that the state government make a provision for MLALAD.

The chief minister said the state government had given Rs 5 crore each to the MLAs in 2014 and 2019 for carrying out development work in their constituencies.

The MLAs who received the amount of Rs 5 crore and the work in their constituencies has not been completed or the MLAs who have not received the total amount will intervene and get it done by the next session or March 31, he said.

The objective of the MLAs should be to get the development work done in their constituencies under any government scheme, he added.

Giving details of the fund allocation, Khattar said 67 assembly constituencies were allocated about Rs 4 to 6 crore.

He said lesser amounts were received by 10 other constituencies -- Dadri, Beri, Garhi Sampla, Kalanaur, Ellenabad, Israna, Adampur, Rewari, Dabwali and Kalanwali.

He urged all MLAs to hold meetings with officials and gather information on any pending development work in their constituencies.

The chief minister underlined that any development work related to education, health and panchayat, etc. can be carried out under the allocated amount of Rs 5 crore.

