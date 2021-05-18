Haryana: CM Khattar Summons Emergency Meeting Of Officers On COVID In Rural Areas

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus in the country, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar summoned an emergency meeting with senior officials on Monday night and directed them to make special arrangements to stop the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas.

As per an official government statement, CM Khattar has asked the officers concerned to make special arrangements for the containment of virus spread in rural areas. The CM had recently said that the state government was launching various measures, including setting up isolation centers in the villages as part of containment measures to check the spread of the virus in the rural belt.

In the emergency meeting, Kattar said, "Those patients who do not have home isolation arrangements should immediately be shifted to nearest isolation centers set up in the rural area. All panchayats should make proper arrangements including adequate availability of beds and food facilities in these isolation centers that are being set up in their villages."

He also directed that specially-designed home isolation kits should also be provided to the patients living in home isolation and pulse Oximeters should be provided to such families. CM Khattar further directed the officers that special emphasis should be given in rural areas so that the virus spread chain can be broken, while more attention should also be paid so that the number of positive cases in urban areas does not rise.

"More than 15,000 tests have been conducted, in which about 7 percent positive cases have been reported. Other teams will also reach the villages in the next two three days," the officers informed the CM.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Monday donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana. The vital medical equipment was handed over to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a simple function at Gurgaon. WHO representative, national professional officer, and regional team leader (North India), Dr. Vishesh handed over the concentrators to Khattar on behalf of WHO, a state government statement said. The Haryana Government had announced on Sunday that curfew-like restrictions will continue till May 24.

COVID situation in Haryana

Haryana on Monday reported 114 COVID deaths and 7,488 fresh cases, taking the state’s fatality count to 6,799 and the total infection number to 7,01,915, according to a Health Department bulletin. Gurgaon reported 13 deaths, followed by 10 in Ambala, nine in Panchkula, and eight in Panipat. Gurgaon also reported a maximum of 1,176 cases, followed by Hisar (830), Faridabad (506), and Mahendragarh (469).

(With PTI Inputs)