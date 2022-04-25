Haryana CM Khattar Tries His Hand At 'Gatka' On Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400 Prakash Parv

On the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, April 24, tried his hand at 'Gatka', a traditional martial art that is historically associated with the Sikhs. He participated in the activity at Panipat during the state-level function organised to commemorate the 400 Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Chief Minister said that the purpose of this program is to inspire future generations with the life and ideals of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur. It was a historic event as people of all religions and all the society, including the leaders of the opposition, reached the Darbar Sahib and participated in the event.

#WATCH | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tries his hand at 'Gatka', a traditional martial art that is historically associated with the Sikhs, at Panipat on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur (24.04)



Haryana celebrates Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary

Earlier on April 7, Khattar said addressing a press conference, “In this one-day programme, devotees from across Haryana and Punjab and other states like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are expected to participate in large numbers. The function aims to spread the message of communal harmony and brotherhood as preached by Guru Tegh Bahadur".

A devotional song depicting the life of the ninth Sikh master was launched by the Haryana chief minister. This devotional song composed by the information and public relations department depicted the life of the ninth Sikh master.

He said the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur were the most significant foundations to building a strong and morally robust society and not only a rare heritage.

The chief minister further stressed that Haryana shares a special bond not only with Guru Tegh Bahadur but with all 10 Sikh masters as most of them travelled to almost every corner of the state.

Khattar had mentioned that invitations were sent to renowned ragi and ‘Katha Vachak’ of the international level to mark their presence in the state-level programme. Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and sports minister Sandeep Singh were among others who were present at the press conference.

It is to be noted that, on April 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur at Red Fort. Before he addressed the nation, PM Modi released a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

