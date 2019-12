Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that a marathon will be organized under ‘Run for Youth and Youth for Nation’ on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Khattar was speaking at the 51st province session of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad held at Baba Mastanath University Auditorium in Rohtak. He inaugurated the session by lightening a lamp.