Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Bans Use Of Phrase 'Gorakh Dhandha' In State

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that he is considering banning the informal statement 'Gorakh Dhandha,' after meeting the delegations of the Gorakhnath community which expressed its concern on the statement.

The Hindi statement is an expression that is generally used to describe unethical practices. As per media reports, the decision was taken by the government to ensure that no religious statements of followers of Guru Gorakhnath were hurt. The government took the decision at the request of the delegation representing the community.

In a statement, a government spokesperson said, a Gorakhnath community delegation met with the Chief Minister of Haryana and urged him to prohibit the use of the phrase, claiming that it offends the feelings of the followers of Saint Gorakhnath. Accepting their request, the CM stated, as Guru Gorakhnath was a saint, using this phrase in any official language, speech, or context harms the sensibilities of his followers. The state has outlawed the usage of ‘Gorakh Dhanda,' according to the CM. The phrase can no longer be used in any context, according to the spokesperson.

Gorakhnath was a Hindu yogi who is credited with founding the Nath Hindu monastic movement in India in the 11th century. Gorakhnath Math and Gorakhpur, both in Uttar Pradesh, bear his name.

Besides, the Haryana government’s cultural wing is taking several measures to bring adequate changes in the state. Earlier last week, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora on Thursday asked officials to formulate an effective strategy to discourage people from smoking hookah, especially in the rural areas.

This decision was taken by the government to condemn the widespread practice of smoking hookah and cigarettes. He said various activities should be conducted throughout the year rather than confining them only to World No Tobacco Day and said emphasis should be laid on reaching out to both rural and urban areas. Arora, during a review meeting, asked the officials to unmask the myths regarding hookah among people, as per a state government release here. He further asked officials to carry out activities to create awareness regarding the detrimental effects of consuming various tobacco products like hookah and gutka.



