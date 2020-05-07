Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar Briefs On COVID-19 Crisis, Says Better Than Other States

Even as COVID-19 cases in Haryana crossed the 500 mark, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday, May 6 said that the state's situation was better than Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, CM Khattar added that strict vigilance is being maintained on borders to ensure that no infected person enters the state.

READ | One More Coronavirus Death In Haryana; Total Count Rises To 594

"Our situation is better than Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. We are surrounded by them from all sides. We have become stricter on our borders so that nobody brings COVID-19 here. Even then, our situation over the last a few days has been worrying," said Khattar in the press conference.

A total of 594 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Haryana, of which 327 are active positive cases.

READ | Offices To Reopen In Haryana With Certain Conditions

Haryana COVID-19 situation

Haryana reported one more COVID-19 death on Wednesday as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 594 with 46 fresh cases. So far, the virus has claimed seven lives in the state.

Of the fresh 46 cases, 20 were reported from Gurgaon, a district adjoining Delhi and part of the National Capital Region (NCR). The state government had recently closed its border with Delhi, maintaining that a spurt in cases has been witnessed in the districts bordering the national capital.

Gurgaon is the first district in the state which has recorded over 100 cases of COVID-19 infection. The district has so far reported 104 cases, 53 of which are active.

READ | Police Faces Tough Time As Migrant Labourers Come Out On Roads At Few Places In Haryana

Other districts falling in the NCR also reported fresh cases, while three cases were reported from Sonipat; two from Faridabad; six from Jhajjar; and five from Panipat, a Health Department bulletin said. Karnal also reported five cases while one patient was detected in Jind. Ambala reported four cases, all of whom were pilgrims who recently returned from Maharashtra’s Nanded, officials said.

The bulletin said the total number of active cases in the state is 327 while 260 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment. Haryana's recovery rate, which had been one of the best in the country, has now dropped from 72 percent to 43.77 percent.

READ | Haryana Government Imposes 'COVID Cess' As Liquor Shops Reopen From Wednesday

(With agency inputs; Image Credits - PTI)