Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Extends COVID-imposed Lockdown In State Till June 7

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, May 30, extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the state by another 7 days. CM also announced a few relaxations including the extended operating hours for shops. Haryana CM also announced financial aid and other assistance for children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19. While addressing the presser, Khattar said, "We have decided to extend COVID lockdown till June 7. Shops can now operate from 9 am to 3 pm. Shopkeepers must follow the odd-even formula. Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15. Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am."

Haryana extends lockdown

During the lockdown, shopkeepers will have to follow an odd and even formula to run the shops. The shops will be operated from 9 am to 3 pm. As per the Chief Minister, educational institutions will remain closed till June 15. Also, the night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am. Khattar said that it is important to keep the restrictions for better results and rapid improvement. Also, the cases of Black Fungus have also been raised in the past few days, said CM.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the 'Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana' will be used to rehabilitate and support children under the age of 18 who have lost both parents, a surviving parent, legal guardian, or adoptive parents as a result of COVID-19. In an official statement issued here, he stated that the state government will provide a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 per kid to the families caring for these orphaned children.

He stated that financial help will be provided till the child reached the age of 18. He further stated that an annual sum of Rs 12,000 would be paid in the bank accounts of such children as additional costs until they reach the age of 18 and are pursuing education. The state government would also provide a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 per orphaned child to the child care institution for the upbringing of such children living there, according to the CM. Haryana currently has 59 childcare facilities in operation.

COVID-19 situation in Haryana

On Saturday, Haryana reported 97 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,132, while 1,868 new cases brought the total number of infections to 7,53,937. According to the health department's daily report, 15 people died in Hisar, nine in Gurgaon, and eight in Jind district recently. It claimed Hisar had 168 new cases, Yamunanagar had 148, Sirsa and Bhiwani each had 147, and Gurgaon had 125 infections. The total number of active cases in the state is 23,094, with a total recovery of 7,22,711 so far. According to the bulletin, the recovery rate is 95.86%.

Many states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa, have also announced that COVID-induced lockdowns or other restrictions will be extended for a week to a fortnight starting Monday, while others, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, have announced some relaxation of the restrictions.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI