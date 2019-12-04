The Debate
Haryana CM Inaugurates International Gita Seminar

General News

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the International Gita Seminar and said Gita's teachings can be imbibed by people all over the world

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the International Gita Seminar at the International Gita Festival that commenced from November 22 and is scheduled to conclude on December 10. Calling Gita as a perpetual text, he said Gita's teachings can be imbibed by people all over the world.The chief minister added that to spread the knowledge of Gita all over the world, we as a country must first learn and imbibe the teachings. Earlier, the Haryana Chief Minister had also brought the subject of introducing Gita excerpts to school curriculum.

