Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Visits Ailing Mulayam Singh Yadav At Gurugram Hospital

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on Wednesday to meet former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who at present, remains in a critical state in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

According to ANI, CM Khattar also met former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala during the hospital visit.

"Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time," CM Khattar said.

In a statement given on Tuesday, Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital said that Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav does not display significant signs of recovery and is continuously receiving treatment from a team of specialists.

The 82-year-old has been seeking medical treatment and undergoing checkups at the hospital since August 22. However, on Sunday, he was taken to the ICU after a sudden deterioration in his health.

His family members, including son Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, and brother Shivpal Yadav visited him on Sunday.

Bihar and Telangana CMs enquire about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed his concern for Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health in a conversation with SP president Akhilesh Yadav, assuring that he would come to meet the 82-year-old after Vijayadashmi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also reached out to Akhilesh Yadav and sent wishes for Mulayam Singh Yadav’s quick recuperation.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav," the SP office said in a statement on Sunday.