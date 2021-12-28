Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's Cabinet Undergoes Expansion; BJP, JJP MLAs Take Oath

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet underwent an expansion on Tuesday with two MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) being elevated to the post of Ministers. BJP's Kamal Gupta and JJP's Devender Singh Babli were inducted as new ministers of the state cabinet at 4 PM at the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister's office said.

The oath of office was administered to the two Ministers by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. While BJP's Kamal Gupta took the oath in Sanskrit, Devender Singh Babli was administered the oath in Hindi. After taking the oath, the two Ministers greeted CM Manohar Lal, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who were also present at the ceremony.

The cabinet expansion comes after nearly 2 years and months of speculations. After CM Khattar and Dy CM Chautala joined hands to form a government in October 2019, there had been several talks of a cabinet expansion. The first expansion was done two weeks after Khattar took charge. The Haryana CM had expanded his council of ministers in November that year by inducting 10 members. Out of these, six were inducted of cabinet rank and four as ministers of state. With the latest expansion, two more ministers have been accommodated in the ministry.

BJP-JJP alliance

The BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly after it missed reaching the halfway mark during the 2019 polls. Bagging 40 seats, it entered into an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party which had won 10 crucial seats, emerging as the 'King maker'. Chautala then assumed the post of the Deputy Chief Minister in the Haryana cabinet with BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar taking the CM's seat.

The alliance hit the rocks for a brief while during the farmers' protest in 2020 when Dushyant Chautala asserted that his resignation was 'ready in his pocket' if the BJP failed to meet the demands of the farmers. He had also threatened to walk out of the alliance if an MSP guarantee was not given to the farmers. JJP ultimately decided to stick by the saffron party during the Farm Law face-off.

(With agency inputs)