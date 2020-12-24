Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's Convoy Attacked Amid Protests, 13 BKU Farmers Booked

The Haryana Police has booked 13 farmers for allegedly blocking Chief Minister ML Khattar's convoy in Ambala. A case has now been registered against the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members who were seen showing black flags at CM Khattar and also attempted to gherao his convoy. According to the police, a probe has now been initiated into the matter.

13 farmers booked under various sections of the IPC

"We have registered cases against 13 farmers under various sections of Indian Penal Code & have initiated a probe into the matter," said DSP Ambala Madan Lal. The police registered a case against the BKU farmers under various IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder) 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (offense committed by any member of any unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

The convoy was gheraoed on Tuesday when the Haryana Chief Minister was traveling to Ambala for the civic bodies polls campaign and while he was addressing a public gathering, the booked farmers allegedly entered the premises, started showing black flags, and shouting 'BJP Murdabad' slogans. Then they tried to attack the CM's convoy. The police managed to vacate the place and got the convoy out. In this entire incident, damage was caused to the pilot vehicle in the convoy, and that is the reason why attempt to murder and rioting charges have been registered by the state police, officials said.

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in an attempt to reassure the farmers said that if someone tries to abolish Minimum Support Price (MSP), he will leave politics. While speaking at a public gathering, Haryana CM said, "MSP will always be there, if someone tried to abolish it, Manohar Lal Khattar will leave politics. MSP will not end." On Saturday, the Chief Minister had met Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at his residence in Delhi to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest.

