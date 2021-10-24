Haryana CM On SC Treating PLPA Area As Forest Land: 'Several Buildings Will Be Demolished'

The Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar stated over the new affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on the 2018 Kant Enclave verdict that if authorities want to remove all buildings from 'forest land,' as described by the apex court in its 2018 judgment, then several buildings in Gurugram and Faridabad would be knocked down. In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that all designated land under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) should be treated as "forest land."

The state administration was ordered by the apex court on July 23 to demolish all unlawful constructions on the Aravali forest property. Further, the Haryana government followed the directive and pulled down a slum colony in Khori Gaon, as well as issuing show-cause notices to other commercial property owners, such as farm buildings, banquet halls, and other commercial complexes.

Following the show-cause order, many stated that their land did not fall inside the specified 'forest land.' Whereas the state's forest service, on the other hand, had disregarded all complaints, claiming that the areas had been notified underneath the PLPA, 1900, and therefore be classified as "forest land."

Haryana CM opposed the Apex court decision to demolish buildings that fall under 'forest land'

However, this time CM Khattar, who is resisting the top court's decision, went on to claim that the Forest Act and the land designated under the PLPA are two separate things, noting that PLPA covers 40% of Haryana's land. Quoting Haryana CM, ANI reported, “Area notified under Forest Act and land notified under PLPA (Punjab Land Preservation Act) are different. Due to some mistakes both land were treated as one. 40% of the area of Haryana comes under PLPA."

Area notified under Forest Act&land notified under PLPA (Punjab Land Preservation Act) are different. Due to some mistakes both land were treated as one. 40% of area of Haryana comes under PLPA: Haryana CM Manohar L Khattar on affidavit filed in SC over 2018 Kant Enclave verdict pic.twitter.com/w7rKiSSpQ7 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

In addition, Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the goal of the PLPA was to conserve and restore soil erosion, and it was only in effect for a short period of time.

Furthermore, the Haryana government has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court on Thursday, arguing that all land underneath the PLPA cannot be considered as "forest land," contradicting the fact from what it informed the court in 2018. Khattar further alleged that previously during the hearing, incorrect affidavits were filed. In our affidavit of 85 pages, we have requested Supreme Court to separate this (land comes under Forest Act and PLPA) and to take a decision on it," he added.

(Image: PTI)