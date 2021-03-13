Haryana CM Presents Budget; 75% Private Job Quota Law Not Mentioned Despite Guv's Approval

The Haryana Government on Friday presented a Rs 1.56 lakh crore state Budget for 2021-22, including free education for Class 9 to 12 students in government schools, Rs 100 crore for the SYL canal, and eight new medical colleges. However, 75% reservation for locals in private jobs was not mentioned in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's speech.

CM Khattar announced a reserve fund of Rs 8,585 crore as a medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) and said that the fund would be spent on projects of key sectors.

Haryana Governor approves 75% job reservation

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya gave assent to the bill providing 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state. The quota will initially apply for 10 years. Apart from tackling unemployment among locals, the government has said the law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-income jobs, which has a significant impact on infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums.

The decision has drawn widespread criticism from the state's commerce chamber as well as Opposition parties with many claiming that the law would "spell disaster" for industrial development and private investment in the state. President of Industry body FICCI, Uday Shankar also opposed the move to reserve 75% of jobs for the local population. He said, "Investors and entrepreneurs need to source the best human resources available in the country to be competitive and successful. To force them in such a regressive straight-jacket will force them to look beyond Haryana and this will ultimately hurt the interests of the state,"