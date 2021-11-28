Haryana CM Says Action On Cases Against Farmers Only After Centre's Decision On Farm Laws

Speaking on the withdrawal of police cases registered against farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, November 28, informed that his government will take a call on the matter in line with the Centre's decision after the issue of farm laws is settled. This comes after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had said the decision to withdraw cases against the farmers is in the domain of state governments.

At a press conference, Manohar Lal Khattar said, "When this issue will reach finality, what the Centre says at that time, we will decide accordingly".

While the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 32 farm unions protesting against three fam laws, had said that they will continue to protest until the Centre government provide a legal guarantee of the MSP.

Responding to farmers decision to continue protest, Khattar said it is left to them to take a decision on the same.

CM Khattar on MSP law

Earlier on November 27, speaking of law to regularise MSP, Manohar Lal Khattar had told the media, "Till now, no discussions have been held on this. Agricultural economists also have varied opinions. It does not seem possible to draft a law on this. Law on MSP is not possible because if such a law is framed, then the onus will come on the government that if their product is not bought, then the government will have to buy it."

PM Modi announces Centre to officially withdraw 3 farm laws in Winter session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi appealed to the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders to return to their homes.

Haryana CM Khattar on HPSC dental surgeon scam

When asked about an alleged scam in recruiting dental surgeons in Haryana, Khattar said in the press conference that the agency is conducting an in-depth probe.

Providing details on the sequence of events that led the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) to arrest Haryana Public Service Commission's Deputy Secretary Anil Nagar and some others, Chief Minister said, "We have given full freedom to the VB to investigate the case".

Stating that the Haryana government acts swiftly when any wrongdoing comes to the notice of his government, Khattar said, "In this case too, all those found guilty will not be spared. We also urge our friends in the opposition that if they have any information, they should give it to us, the Vigilance or police, or they can provide this to court".

(With PTI input)

(Image: @CMOHRY/TWITTER/PTI)