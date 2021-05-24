Haryana CM Says Post-COVID-19 Effects, Third Wave Main Challenges Ahead

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday, May 24, that post COVID-19 effects and the possibility of a third wave would be the key challenges in the coming days. While addressing the presser, the Chief Minister said, "Post Covid-19 effects and third wave are challenges for us. We have to be ready for the third wave. We are launching Sanjeevni Pariyojna an integrated program for COVID-19."

Haryana CM on COVID challenges

The state's COVID-related activities were also outlined by the CM. He noted, "We have 20,000 oxygen beds including ventilators while COVID-19 Centres have 30,000 beds."

Haryana has documented cases of Black Fungus, also, the state is currently experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Khattar stated, "We have to break the chain of the virus. We are using the services of 200 students for online medical consultation. Doctors will supervise them." While speaking about the black fungus situation in the state, the Chief Minister said, "We only got 1200-1400 injections for treating Black Fungus. We had 400 patients around two days back. The demand for injections is varying daily."

Black Fungus cases in Haryana

Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, is a relatively uncommon infection. Mucor mould, which is commonly found in dirt, seeds, manure, and rotting fruits and vegetables, causes it. Amphotericin-B, an antifungal compound, is currently being used to treat Black Fungus disease.

"We have made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B from the Central government," said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday. He also mentioned that 1,250 vials of Amphotericin-B are currently available for patient care.

He went on to say that 421 cases of black fungus have been identified in the state so far, with victims receiving care at various hospitals across the state. Gurugram has the largest number of black fungus cases, with 149 cases. Aside from that, 88 cases have been registered in Hisar, 50 in Faridabad, 26 in Rohtak, 25 in Sirsa, 17 in Karnal, 15 in Panipat, 11 in Ambala, 8 in Bhiwani, and the rest in other districts.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI