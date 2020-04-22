Congress' Randeep Surjewala Flouts Lockdown Rules, Addresses A Rally In Haryana

In a massive development, lockdown violation has been reported by Congress' Randeep Surjewala, who addressed a gathering of farmers in Haryana's Jind. This comes a day after Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Chautala addressed a gathering on Tuesday in Fatehabad Mandi, where a huge number of farmers gathered violating the lockdown and flouting social distancing norms.

In his address to the farmers, Surjewala alleged that the BJP Govt is against farmers in Haryana. However, the State Government is yet to break silence over these leaders violating the lockdown norms.

BJP condemns the incident

Issuing first response to the lockdown violation, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia condemned the incident and further asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi to take cognisance of the issue.

"I am shocked by this irresponsible behaviour of Congress Leader. This is condemnable and I really want Sonia Gandhi to intervene and take action on this," said Gaurav Bhatia.

Farmers' gathering amid lockdown

Abhay Chautala addressed a gathering on Tuesday in Fatehabad Mandi, where a huge number of farmers gathered violating the lockdown and flouting the social distancing norm. Apparently, the farmers' meet was conducted by Chautala to inform them that he will take up the farmers' issue with the state government in order to safeguard the farmers' interest during the COVID-19 crisis. However, the meeting comes at a time when the state is battling COVID-19 pandemic and a large number of farmers gathered in close proximity to each other with no social distancing increasing the risk of spread of the virus.

Haryana has reported 254 cases of COVID-19 positive patients, 127 of which have been recovered and discharged while 3 have succumbed to the virus according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

