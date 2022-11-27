Haryana CM Takes Dig At Kejriwal Ahead Of MCD Polls, 'considers Himself As Delhi's Owner'

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi MCD elections, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a public rally in the national capital. Khattar stated that Kejriwal considers himself as the Delhi while Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks of himself as Nation's servant.

Haryana CM takes dig at Arvind Kejriwal

"The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal considers himself as the owner of Delhi, unlike our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thinks of himself as a servant of this Nation," said Haryana CM.

Notably, Khattar addressed three consecutive rallies in support of BJP's MCD candidates in different parts of Delhi which are Krishna Nagar, Shahdara, and old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday.

On Friday, while campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Delhi civic body polls, Union minister Anurag Thakur stated that the AAP government in Delhi has become synonymous with anarchy, and alcohol, scams, and corruption are its three friends. Thakur said Kejriwal penned an unforgettable chapter on "the politics of lies" in his seven years in power.

"The AAP government in Delhi has become synonymous with anarchy. It has three friends, alcohol, scams, and corruption. As soon as the AAP formed the government in Punjab, their health minister had to resign on charges of corruption. Delhi's health minister is in jail, enjoying massages and having fun," he said at public meetings in Dilshad Colony, Welcome Colony, Lalita Park, and Patparganj here.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP released its party manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi MCD polls which includes promises of bringing all services online within 100 days and 100% garbage processing.

Notably, the Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats has been reduced from 272 to 250. The MCD polls will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7. The last date for filing nominations was November 14. In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north, and east Delhi municipal corporations.