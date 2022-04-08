Haryana CM To Meet State MPs In Delhi To Discuss Resolution To Stake Claim On Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will meet all the MPs of the State on Friday evening in Delhi and is likely to discuss a resolution to stake claim on Chandigarh, informed sources. This comes amid the ongoing standoff between Punjab and Haryana after both the State Assemblies passed resolutions staking a claim on Chandigarh. Khattar had held a similar meeting on the matter with all the MPs earlier too.

According to sources, all the MPs of the BJP will meet at the house of BJP MP Krishnapal Gurjar.

"In the last meeting, the Chief Minister said that the decision of the Supreme Court will be supreme and will be abided by everyone," said BJP MP Sunita Duggal.

Condemning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled government's resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, the BJP MP said that following the formation of the government, the first thing the Chief Minister must give importance is to fulfilling the promises they have made to the public. He alleged that the AAP government is creating problems between the people of the two states.

Haryana Assembly passes resolution opposing Punjab's claim

After the Punjab Assembly last week passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh, the Haryana assembly unanimously passed a resolution on April 5, urging the Centre to not take any step due to which the existing balance might be disturbed till all issues concerning Punjab are settled. The move came after the Central Government decided to implement Central Service Rules on Chandigarh employees.

It is to be noted that Haryana claims Chandigarh as per JC Shah Commission order.

While the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1 unanimously adopted the resolution, moved by the leader of House and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urging the Centre to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)