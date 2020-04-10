Haryana CM Directs Dy Commissioners To Prepare Containment Plans To Tackle COVID-19 Crisis

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday urged the Deputy Commissioners to prepare containment plans in order to curb the Coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the Chief Minister has also urged to set up committees to implement the plans. Further reports stated that the state government as a precautionary measure has prepared district containment plans.

Currently, a total of 170 cases have been reported in Haryana, out of which 32 have recovered, while two succumbed to virus. Several hotspots have been identified across the state — 36 villages in Nuh district and 104 villages as buffer zones, nine villages in Palwal district and 27 adjacent villages as buffer zones, Nada Sahib area in Panchkula town, thirteen areas in Faridabad district including Sectors 11, 37, 16, 3 and 28, Badkhal Village, Green Field Colony, A.C. Nagar, Fatehpur Taga, Khori, Chandpur Aura, Mohana and Ranheda villages. Reportedly, movement in the containment zones and the nearby areas has been strictly restricted.

Haryana govt to double salary of doctors, nurses

The Haryana government on Thursday announced to pay double salary to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus crisis. According to reports, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement after a meeting with civil surgeons, Indian Medical Association chiefs from various districts in the state, district ayurvedic officers and others through video conferencing.

COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,865 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 5,218 active cases. While 169 deaths have been reported overall, around 478 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

