Haryana CM's Secy Shows Call Records To Counter Amarinder Singh Amid Farmers' Protests

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, in an interview with Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, lambasted Haryana CM ML Khattar for blocking the farmers in Haryana and pinned the blame on the Haryana Government for the escalation of the matter concerning the farmers' protest that saw dramatic clashes between the agitating farmers and Haryana Police two days back.

Moreover, the Punjab CM took to Twitter later on Saturday and asked who is ML Khattar to stop the farmers, while adding that he will never forgive the Haryana CM for the “assault” on the farmers. Captain Amarinder had earlier stated that he never received any calls from Haryana CM which it reiterated in his tweet adding that now he won't talk to Khattar until he apologises.

Punjab CM tweets:

Who is @mlkhattar to stop the farmers from going to national capital when Centre & Delhi are allowing farmers to enter? Why did he assault them? I’ll not forgive him for what he’s done to the farmers. He never called earlier but now I won’t talk to him till he apologizes. pic.twitter.com/VJbwZri00p — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 28, 2020

Responding to Amarinder's statement that he never received any calls from Khattar, private secretary of the Haryana CM replied by divulging the complete details of the number of calls made from the Haryana CM's residence in official capacity to Amarinder Singh between November 23 and 24. In a series of tweets, Abhimanyu Singh, the private secretary to Khattar, elaborated how and when the calls were made and what excuses were given by the staff of Punjab CM.

Here are the tweets:

Hon CM @Capt_Amrinder Sir, Hope you're doing great.



I have came across a very strange situation , therefore thought of letting you know sir.



Sir it seems that your personal staff didn't brief you about the phone calls of other Chief Ministers made in official capacity. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/BHkoDP3uV8 — Abhimanyu Singh (@abhimanyu7779) November 28, 2020

For record I want to state that on 23rd Nov 2020 at 6.23PM, First call from CM residence was made at Punjab CM Residence but they told us to contact at Siswa Farm, — Abhimanyu Singh (@abhimanyu7779) November 28, 2020

Our operator again dialed Siswa farm at 6.24PM and operator was told that CM (i.e. You sir) isn't reachable, please call back again. — Abhimanyu Singh (@abhimanyu7779) November 28, 2020

Next day on 24th, We waited for response from you sir but unfortunately your staff choose not to inform you sir for reasons best known to your staffs only. — Abhimanyu Singh (@abhimanyu7779) November 28, 2020

We didn't receive call back, therefore, from 2.32PM to 09.07PM we called you sir 11 times but they only gave excuses. — Abhimanyu Singh (@abhimanyu7779) November 28, 2020

Respected Sir, It's my hand folded request to you sir, please look into this serious issue where your staff is taking decisions on your behalf on such important and sensitive matters sir. — Abhimanyu Singh (@abhimanyu7779) November 28, 2020

Thank you so much, Praying for your long and healthy life sir.



Regards

Abhimanyu Singh

Personal Secretary to CM Haryana — Abhimanyu Singh (@abhimanyu7779) November 28, 2020

Punjab CM vs Haryana CM

The face-off between the two chief ministers has occurred in the context of farmers protest when Punjab CM stated that he did not receive any calls from Khattar, while Khattar had contended that he made several calls to discuss the sensitive issue but Amarinder never came on call.

Amid the escalation of farmers' agitation, Khattar had taken to Twitter to urge Amarinder to "please stop inciting innocent farmers" while asserting that he will quit politics if MSP is impacted by the new farm laws, which is the bone of contention in the entire farm laws issue. Khattar had also revealed that he called Amarinder for three days but the latter had "decided to stay unreachable". He also urged Amarinder to stop putting people's lives in danger during the Coronavirus pandemic.

.@capt_amarinder ji, I've said it earlier and I'm saying it again, I'll leave politics if there'll be any trouble on the MSP - therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

I've been trying to reach out to you for the last 3 days but sadly you decided to stay unreachable - is this how serious you are for farmer's issues? You're only tweeting and running away from talks, Why? — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

Time for your Lies, Deception and Propaganda is over - let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people - atleast avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

The clash between the protestors and Haryana Police led to the latter using water cannons and tear gas, while the former resorted to stone pelting on the police personnel. The protestors have entered Delhi and staging protests against the farm laws passed by the parliament, while the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar agreed to hold discussions with them on December 3 to address their issues. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the agitating farmers not to block roads and cause inconvenience to others while requesting them to assemble in Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. He also assured that the Centre will hold talks before the scheduled date of December 3 once the farmers assemble in Burari.

While several quarters in the political spectrum believe that the protests are politically hijacked, the Congress and the agitating farmers want either roll back or amendments in the laws with the inclusion of MSP within the laws. Congress including Amarinder is of the opinion that the new laws are anti-farmers and will impact the concept of MSP. However, the Centre has repeatedly assured that the MSP mechanism will not be impacted even after the new laws, moreover, the new laws will give farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside of the Mandis while also having the option to sell them in Mandis if they wish to, as against the earlier compulsion to sell only through Mandis.

With the new laws, the farmers will also have the option to sell directly to private sector entities without being dependent on the middlemen and APMC regulators, while the Congress has contended said that the entry of private entities into farm sector will lead to the farmers being at the mercy of the corporates.

