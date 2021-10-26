Haryana commission pulls up ex-PGIMS Rohtak director over non-issuance of death certificates on time

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) The Haryana Right to Service Commission has sought a response from former PGIMS Rohtak director Rohtas Yadav in a case related to non-issuance of death certificates within stipulated time frames, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In addition, it has also been decided to issue suo moto notices to five doctors of the institute in the case, the Haryana government statement quoting secretary of the commission Meenaxee Raj said.

Raj said all officers and employees who are found negligent in this case will be served a notice by the commission.

The five erring doctors, who were mainly responsible for keeping the files pending, will be given notices and asked why they should not be fined up to Rs 20,000 each for not providing timely service as per the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014, said the statement quoting Raj.

Apart from this, information has also been sought regarding the date on which 125 pending cases of deaths were sent to the office of the deputy commissioner or the civil surgeon.

Simultaneously, the deputy commissioner and the civil surgeon have also been asked to confirm whether these cases were received in their offices and the action taken on them.

Meenaxee Raj said that in a reply received from the present director of the institute on October 24, it has been accepted that death certificates have not been issued in 86 out of 125 cases.

"This is in stark contrast to the statement made by former PGIMS director Dr Rohtas Yadav before the commission during the hearing on October 11, in which he had said that there is no such case of death pending in the institute in respect of which death certificate is to be issued," she said, as per the Haryana government statement. PTI SUN VSD IJT

