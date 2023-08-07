Haryana Congress Leaders To Visit Nuh, No Word On Permission Yet

Haryana Congress leaders will travel to Nuh on Tuesday, August 8 to visit the areas affected by violence. The delegation is expected to be led by Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan and legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. However, it remains uncertain whether the district administration will permit the visit. The decision to visit Nuh came after a meeting was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, with Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhry in attendance.

According to the Congress party, the primary objective of the visit is to restore peace and harmony in the area and uncover the truth behind the incidents. Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry in the violence that hit Haryana's Nuh.

'A judicial inquiry is imperative'

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised the BJP-JJP government and holding it responsible for failing to take timely action. "This government has proved to be a complete failure in fulfilling its responsibilities. Even BJP leader and local MP Rao Inderjit have blamed the government and administration for their failure in handling the incident. Therefore, a judicial inquiry is imperative to ensure accountability for the guilty and prevent innocent individuals from facing any unnecessary trouble," Hooda said.

Nuh makes gradual return to normalcy

The situation in Nuh is gradually returning to normalcy following the violence that erupted on July 31, which led the state government to initiate a demolition drive targeting allegedly illegal structures. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a stay order on the district administration's demolition drive.

Curfew relaxed for a brief period on Monday

Over the last three days, illegal constructions have been removed from 57.5 acres of land at 37 different locations in the district. Curfew in Nuh district was been relaxed from 9 am to 1 pm Monday.

Highlighting the lack of coordination between the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, and the Home Minister, Anil Vij, Udai Bhan questioned the government's accountability for maintaining law and order in the state. He asserted that the Congress will not tolerate any negligence by the BJP-JJP government in safeguarding the lives, properties, brotherhood, and harmony of the state.