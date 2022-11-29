Haryana Contributing Immensely In Overall Development Of Nation: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said Haryana has been contributing immensely in the overall development of the country.

Murmu, who was on a two-day visit to Haryana, attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Haryana government at the Raj Bhavan here Tuesday evening.

Addressing the gathering, the president acknowledged the contributions of Haryana in various fields such as politics, space science, sports, food security of the country, industrial production, services sector and defence.

She said that with the area of less than 1.4 per cent and population of less than 2 per cent of India, Haryana has been contributing immensely in the overall development of the country.

Lauding farmers of Haryana, she said they have made invaluable contributions to the food security of India.

She noted that centres of excellence have been set up in Haryana in collaboration with countries such as Israel, Brazil and the Netherlands to adopt successful modern practices in the agriculture sector.

Along with agriculture, Haryana is also a leading state in the industrial production and services sector, she said, adding that it is a major automobile manufacturing state.

She further noted that more than 250 Fortune-500 companies have their offices in Gurugram and this city is called a 'Global City'.

Haryana is also among the top five states and union territories in terms of per capita income, she said.

The president said due the efforts of the government of Haryana for the holistic development of the state, its people are moving forward on the path of development with passion.

She expressed confidence that in the year 2047, at the time of completion of 'Amrit-Kaal', India would have established itself as a developed country and contributions of the people of Haryana would be significant in that success.

Speaking about the ancient times, the president said Haryana has been the centre of the oldest civilization of India.

This state was blessed by the most important river of the Vedic period -- River Saraswati.

She said that she was happy to note that the government of Haryana has constituted the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board for its conservation and for creating awareness about this heritage.

The president said the government and the people of the state deserve great appreciation for the improvement in gender-ratio from 871 in 2014 to 913 at present.

This journey of improving the gender-ratio continues and the brothers and sisters of Haryana continue to present examples of women empowerment for the entire country, she said.