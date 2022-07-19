Haryana DSP Killing: Police Nab One Accused After Encounter, Assure More Arrests

After Tauru Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh's horrific murder near Nuh's Pachgaon, close to Gurugram, the Police held a press briefing on the case on Tuesday. Addressing the briefing, Haryana's Director General of Police highlighted how Singh lost his life for trying to stop illegal mining in the state. DGP PK Aggarwal highlighted that when Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids in the area on the basis of a tip-off, the mining mafias mowed him down.

"I have been told that an encounter broke out, and in that, one of those involved has sustained bullet injuries on his leg. He has been arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest the others involved at the earliest possible," DGP Aggarwal said, adding, "None will be spared, and will be given the strictest punishment." The officer also said there were four people present at the venue, including a driver and another a gunman.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), and 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused.

#LIVE | On DSP's murder by mining mafia in Nuh, Haryana DGP says 'I've been informed one person after encounter has been nabbed, the others will also be nabbed. We have given order to take action'; Tune in here - https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/yj1htMYQRw — Republic (@republic) July 19, 2022

Haryana CM takes cognizance of incident, promises strict action

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar vowed to give the 'strictest punishment' to the accused. "An outpost will be built near the mining area, the destination of mining goods and vehicles will be fixed. Posts will also be set up at the inter-state border."

"Rs 1 crore assistance and a government job will be given to the family of Veer DSP," announced Khattar. The DSP is survived by two children- a daughter who works with a bank in Bengaluru, and a son, who lives in Canada and is pursuing higher studies.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have said that Khattar should take responsibility for the killing. “Law and order have ended in Haryana,” Congress said on Twitter. “Neither are the police, nor the police nor MLAs. The chief minister must take responsibility or resign,” it added. Aam Aadmi Party also attacked the government under Khattar saying, "under the BJP, mafias are in broad daylight killing police officials. "