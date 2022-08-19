Haryana DSP Murder Case: Govt Appoints Commission Of Inquiry To Probe Killing

After Haryana's Tauru DSP Surender Singh was mowed down by the illegal mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon on July 19, the state Government on Friday, August 19, appointed a Commission of Inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to assault and death of the DSP. Retired Justice LN Mittal has been appointed as head of Commission of Inquiry.

The Haryana Government's order read, "The terms of reference of the Commission shall be as follows- (1) Look into the circumstances leading to assault and unfortunate death of Surender Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Taura, Disuict Nuh, while conducting the raid on illegal mining activities. (2) To suggest deterrent measures to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents and to curb the illegal mining in that area."

DSP Mowed Down & Killed By Illegal Mining Mafia

On July 19, Haryana Police officer and Tauru DSP, Surender Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate a case of illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver. The Nuh Police had informed, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver."

Sources informed Republic Media Network that DSP Surender Singh arrived at the spot where the illegal mining was happening in the Mewat area after receiving a tip. The trucks did not have the authority to move the mining stones from the area. When the DSP tried to stop it, the truck driver allegedly drove over the cop and killed him on the spot. Eleven people, including the main accused, have so far been arrested by the police in connection with the DSP's killing.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had promised strict action against the accused and further also announced Rs 1 crore compensation and jobs to one of the family members of the martyred DSP.

On July 29, police in Haryana carried out an ‘Operation Clean’ in Nuh district seizing 61 vehicles involved in illegal mining. The operation was conducted with participation of 1,593 police personnel who seized a total of 358 vehicles for various infringements, including illegal mining.