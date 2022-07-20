Haryana DSP Murder: Truck Driver Who Mowed Down Police Officer Arrested From Bharatpur

Haryana Police have arrested the main accused in the case pertaining to the murder of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was mowed down, on Tuesday, by a truck he had signalled to stop in the state's Nuh district. The truck driver, Mittar, was arrested from the Bharatpur district.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, "Accused Mittar s/o Ishak in DSP murder case has been arrested by Haryana Police from Village Ganghora, PS Pahari District Bharatpur today."

Accused Mittar s/o Ishak in DSP murder case has been arrested by Haryana Police from Village Ganghora, PS Pahari District Bharatpur today — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) July 20, 2022

DSP probing illegal mining mowed down

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was probing illegal stone mining. Singh had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills when he noticed the truck at 11.50 am.

According to the First Informational Report (FIR) registered later, the DSP, along with his driver and gunman, chased the truck in their own vehicle as it propelled into a hilly patch, its driver flouting their signal to stop.

Later the truck got stuck and the accused began dumping the stones it was carrying to avoid being fined.

When Singh and his colleagues approached the truck on foot, driver Mittar and cleaner Ikkar allegedly brandished country-made guns and then intentionally drove towards them, police said.

"As the dumper started, we jumped out of the way but DSP Surendra sir was hit and they fled," ASI Kumar said in the FIR.

Hours after the officer's death, cops arrested the truck cleaner after he was shot at and injured during an encounter with them.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has promised strict action against the accused and announced Rs 1 crore compensation and jobs to one of the family members of the martyred DSP. The Haryana CM noted that Singh was a brave officer and his bravery will always be remembered.

The Haryana government said it has been taking tough steps to check illicit mining and set up district-level task forces. A spokesperson said 138 FIRs have been registered for illegal mining in the state so far in the financial year 2022-23. In the Nuh district alone, 23 FIRs were registered and 68 vehicles were seized.