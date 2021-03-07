Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Slams Kisan Netas, Alleges 'they Have Become Politicians'

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday slammed farmer leaders, alleging that "they have become politicians now", as they are regularly being spotted at political rallies instead of agitations. While addressing the media at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh, Chautala said that the government is making repeated requests to farmers to hold talks in order to resolve the issues, adding "but Kisan netas are more busy addressing political rallies".

'More visible on political stages than agitations'

Chautala's remark came in response to a question about Samyukta Kisan morcha’s statement on the no-confidence motion in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. On Saturday, Samyukta Kisan morcha called on people to approach their respective legislators in Haryana to pressurize them into withdrawing support for the ruling BJP-JJP government. Congress on Friday moved the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, which will be discussed in the assembly on March 10.

“Manohar Lal Khattar's government faces a crucial No Confidence Motion on March 10th, 2021. Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals to all citizens of Haryana to approach each of their legislators, especially from BJP and JJP, and ensure that the anti-farmer state government of BJP and its allies is defeated in this No-Confidence Motion. Let the MLAs of Haryana know that those who do not stand with farmers in this crucial juncture of the farmers' movement will be taught a lesson by people in future”. Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in its statement on Saturday.

Reacting to the comment on Sunday, Chautala said farm leaders are more visible on political stages these days than they are in agitations. Leading farm leaders, including some big names such as Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Balbir Singh Rajewal are often spotted holding Maha panchayats in different states. Maha panchayats have already been held in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, while numerous others are scheduled in the future.

Chautala further added that Haryana state is bearing the revenue loss due to farmers' agitation. He added that since the roads are being blocked by protesters that leads to loss of industry in Haryana. Chautala also urged the union government to provide GST compensation for the industry getting hit due to agitation.

On March 10, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana will face the litmus test when the no-confidence motion will be brought up in the Vidhan Sabha.

