Haryana Dy CM Speaks To Dr Reddy's Laboratories For Sputnik V Vaccine Production In State

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that he has spoken to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories about the possibility of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in Haryana. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is coordinating with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to sell 250 million vials of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

'I spoke to the Managing Director of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to explore if Sputnik vaccine manufacturing can be given to any plant in Haryana,' said Chautala when asked about the going vaccine drive during a news conference.

Dushyant Chautala further added that the state will also try to tie up with other COVID-19 vaccine companies including companies like Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India to enhance the vaccine drive in India. Dr. Reddy's, recently launched Sputnik V in India and tied up with Apollo Hospitals for piloting the vaccine after receiving over two lakh vaccines from RDIF.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Russia was the first country to have register for the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. Developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Dr. Reddy's and RDIF later in September entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V. In April 2021, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for emergency use of Sputnik V. The Deputy Chief Minister also said that the state is stepping up the vaccination process for both urban and rural areas.

Haryana vaccination drive

The state has additionally floated global tenders to inoculate the citizens of Haryana. The Deputy CM enlightened that the state is also trying to procure as many vaccines from those companies which the Centre and ICMR have permitted. Haryana was also one of the states that started administering COVID-19 vaccines to 18-44 age group early in May. Gurgaon in Haryana is currently leading in vaccination drive as 577,895 persons in the district have been vaccinated as per the latest tally. The district is further followed by Faridabad and Ambala.

(With PTI inputs)