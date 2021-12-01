Haryana DyCM Urges Protesting Farmers To Return Home; Assures Steps On MSP Demands

Speaking on the three agrarian laws, which was recently repealed by the Central government in Parliament, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala urged demonstrating farmers to return home and free the borders of the state. He also informed that the Centre is taking steps on their demands over MSP.

"Even the non-lethal cases against farmers will be taken back. Farmers demanded MSP in Haryana and our government, in the last 2 harvests, directly transferred Rs 30,000 crores for MSP on paddy crops. I want the Centre to replicate this all over the nation," Chautala said.

The Jannayak Janata Party President also asserted that the state is trying to give 75% reservation to all Haryana residents in the state's multiple industries before January 15 next year.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha pass farm laws repeal bill

Both the houses of Parliament on Monday passed the Farm Laws repeal Bill amid ruckus by Opposition. In Rajya Sabha, the bill was tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Congress' Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed the move but had demanded talks over the year-long protest.

“We welcome the withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident & the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site,” Kharge said.

The act may be called Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021, the government informed on Wednesday in a gazette notification. "Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are hereby repealed,"

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that farm laws will be repealed in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. The three laws were at the centre of farmers protests that are being held at the Delhi border since November last year. Meanwhile, farmers have said that they will continue their protests over MSP, the death of farmers during protests and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.