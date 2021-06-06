Haryana Extends COVID-19 Curbs Till June 14; Shops, Restaurants & Bars To Open Partially

Even as COVID-19 cases decline in Haryana, the state government on Sunday extended lockdown for the fourth straight week till June 14, but eased the restrictions. Markets in the state can now remain open for six hours from 9 am onwards, and shopping malls and hotels can also function with certain restrictions.

All colleges, coaching institutions, industrial training institutes, libraries and training institutes (both private and government) will, however, remain closed till June 15. The Anganwadi centres and crèches under the Women and Child Development Department will also remain shut till June 30.

Amid a sharp decline in the active caseload and the positivity rate in the state over the past one month, the government extended lockdown restrictions another week till 5 am on June 7, in order to bring down the positivity and fatality rates even further.

The stand-alone shops were allowed to open during the daytime last week for fixed hours from 7 am to 12 noon adhering to the odd-even formula. Introducing further relaxations to the shops in the marketplaces, the government on May 30 order allowed the shops to open from 9 am to 3 pm.

As per the latest guidelines, the shopping malls can also open from 10 am to 6 pm with only one person per 25 square feet allowed inside. The cinema halls, restaurants, and bars inside malls will remain closed. Similarly, room occupancy is allowed in hotels, but restaurants and bars will remain closed.

The Haryana government had first imposed a weekend lockdown in nine districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad — from April 30 to May 3.

COVID cases in Haryana

Haryana reported 59 COVID-19 deaths and 723 fresh positive cases on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities and cases to 8,664 and 761,637 respectively. According to the health department, the latest deaths include five each in Bhiwani, Rewari and Hisar and four each in the districts of Panipat, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Jind. The recovery rate was 97.55 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.26 per cent, the health bulletin said.

(With inputs from agency)