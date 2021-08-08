Haryana Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till Aug 23 With Added Relaxations; Read Guidelines

The Haryana Government on Sunday, August 8, announced the extension of COVID-19 restrictions under 'Surakshit Haryana' till August 23, 2021. The state, however, has announced some relaxation in view of dropping novel Coronavirus cases and positivity rate. Under the new guidelines by CM Manohar Lal Khattar administration, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity with any time restrictions.

Following the second wave of COVID-19, the Haryana government imposed lockdown from May 3, 2021, to May 10 and subsequently the same was extended from time to time till August 9, 2021. On Sunday, the government again extended the COVID restrictions till August 23.

Haryana eases COVID curbs with relaxations (including removal of restriction timings)

Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity with COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms such as social distancing and regular sanitisation.

Gyms and spas can operate with 50% capacity with COVID safety protocols.

Clubhouses/restaurants/bars of the Golf courses can open with 50% capacity. The government, however, advised the management to allow members/visitors to play in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.

All shops and malls are allowed to open with social distancing norms.

Swimming pools are allowed to open with COVID norms.

Haryana on Sunday reported 18 new COVID-19 and one death, taking total COVID-19 to 7.7 lakh. The maximum cases were reported from Gurgaon (9), five from Faridabad and two from Rohtak. In the past 24 hours, 22 people also recovered from the illness, according to health ministry data shared at 8 am. Active cases in the state stand at 685, while 9,648 fatalities have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 39,070 fresh cases and 491 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total COVID tally to over 3.19 crore. The death toll has reached 4,27,862. During the same period, 43,910 individuals recovered also recovered from the illness, taking total recovering to over 3.10 crore. So far, the country has administered 50,68,10,492 vaccines.