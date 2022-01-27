Haryana Extends COVID Restrictions Till Feb 10; Malls, Theatres & Gyms To Remain Shut

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced the extension of existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state till February 10. The state government informed that all restrictions placed through orders dated January 5, 10, 13 and 18 will now remain valid till Feb 10. However, the new order allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour.

Initially, the Haryana government had placed various restrictions through the January 5 order in some districts. The state had picked certain districts which witnessed a big spike in cases and imposed the restrictions there, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) had said in an earlier order issued on January 13. As per the HSDMA order dated January 26, all restrictions have now been extended till February 10.

COVID-19 lockdown in Haryana?

The state is not going into a complete lockdown situation but is maintaining COVID restrictions. Meanwhile, the order also mentions that all malls and markets are allowed to open up to 7 pm. The restriction has been pushed by an hour as against the closing time of 6 pm earlier. However, essential shops which sell items like milk and medicine will be allowed to function throughout the day enabling them to serve the public at large. The ban on large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests, placed by the government on January 10 remains in place.

According to the order, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes shall remain closed, as mentioned in the order issued on January 5. All sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms and stadia shall also remain closed. However, the same was given exception if it was being used for the training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events. The renewal of restrictions in the state comes as the state witnessed a huge spike in COVID cases over the past few weeks.

The state government had earlier banned unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting January 1. The government had announced that it is doing so to control the infection rates. The state also had imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, which will remain in force.

COVID situation in Haryana

Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Wednesday, while 6,351 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 9,27,206, according to a Health Department bulletin which was prepared on January 26, 2022. The worst-hit district of Haryana is Gurugram, which reported 2,261 fresh cases. Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala and Rohtak are among other districts affected by the surge in cases. The fresh surge comes in the background of rising Omicron cases in the country.

