Haryana Extends Lockdown Till July 12; Allows CA Exams From July 5-20

Lockdown in Haryana imposed by the state government on May 3 has been extended for the ninth time. As per orders issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana termed state lockdown has been extended till July 12, which interferes with the CA exam schedule set by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) from the period of 5th July to 12th July. This schedule included the examination for CA Intermediate Group 1 students. The guidelines for examination centres, examination functionaries and candidates for ICAI July 2021 exams, issued by the centre have been asked to be strictly followed. The order stated, “Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' is extended for another week”



“The Institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to hold Chartered Accountant Examinations from July 5 till July 20 while following standard operating procedures issued by the government as safety protocols for Covid-19. The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar shall also be allowed to be held, subject to strict observance of social distancing norms, sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms”

CEE Military exam and other relaxations

Along with the ICAI exams, the military entrance test of Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar has also been allowed to be conducted during the Haryana lockdown under strict COVID-19 prevention, sanitization and social distancing norms. There are state-wide relaxations that have been in practice and will be continued:

Shops – 9 am to 8 pm

Malls – 10 am to 8 pm

Restaurants and bars (including those in hotels and bars) – 10 am to 10 pm with 50% seating capacity

Gyms – 6 am to 8 pm with 50% capacity

Swimming pools and spas – continued to be shut

Religious places – open with 50 people at a time

Corporate office – open with full capacity subject to social distancing norms

Weddings, funerals, cremations – allowed with 50 people in attendance, weddings only allowed at homes and courts, without baraat processions

Case and vaccine count in Haryana

COVID cases in Haryana as a total are 768852, with 1234 active cases, 758144 recovered cases and 9474 deaths (as of 9:20 pm on July 4) As of July 3, over 93.5 lakh people. COVID cases in Haryana have seen a drastic reduction in numbers since the peak of the second wave in May. The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department (DPR), Haryana also posted on Twitter (@diprharyana) regarding the order issue of lockdown extension in Haryana:

